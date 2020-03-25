APO

Hospitality – COVID-19: Digital Conference to Unite Hospitality Sector

By APO

News

articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How SA’s lockdown will work

South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Bench Events (https://BenchEvents.com/), the leading organiser of conferences and forums for the hotel, aviation and restaurant sector is organising a complete live conference experience on the internet to bring together industry leaders to discuss the unprecedented economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and what the industry can do collectively to rebuild confidence.

The virtual conference will take place on April 7th from 10.00–16.00 BST and registration is free of charge for all participants; although an optional donation is requested to selected charities helping out those in the hospitality industry, suffering from the worst effects of the coronavirus.

Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, Indian Hotels, said: “With COVID-19 sweeping across the globe, many companies in the hospitality industry are facing an unprecedented threat. As we will combat the pandemic much better united than divided, we all need to come together to share ideas. This meeting on the internet will set a great example of what we can do by thinking in a bold and imaginative way.”

Bench Events has lined up a stellar list of speakers, including: Paul Stoltz, the world's leading expert and consultant on resilience and creator of the Adversity Quotient; Roger Bootle, the award-winning Founder and Chairman of Capital Economics; Hon. Minister Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya; Roger Dow, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association and dozens of top executives from across the hospitality industry worldwide.

Topics on the agenda will cover: the economics of coronavirus, how to survive the greatest adversity of our time, the nine essential leadership behaviours needed in a crisis, the outlook to recovery, how to capitalise on the upturn when it comes and the new post-COVID reality. These discussions will be moderated by the presenter of HARDtalk and conference chair, Stephen Sackur and Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to Secretary General, UNWTO.

State of the art video conferencing technology will be used to bring virtual main-stage panel sessions to an audience of up to 100,000 online participants. The plenary debates will be complemented by more focussed roundtables, drilling into the detail of specific subjects. People joining remotely will be able to ask questions and post comments in real time, using a live chat facility.

Other activities popular at Bench Events’ regular conferences will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one-on-one video calls with other delegates. There will also be an on-line exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder, Bench Events concluded: “Devastating is the word most governments are using to describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on society and the economy. The sector that stands to suffer the most is travel and hospitality. Today, nothing is certain, except that our world will never be the same again. We need business leaders to come together to discuss the best strategies to cope with the immediate crisis and to plan how to capitalise on the recovery when it comes. That is what Hospitality Tomorrow will do.”

More information about the agenda, speakers and how to register can be found at https://www.HospitalityTomorrow.com/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bench Events.

Media Contact: For further information and high-resolution images, please contact: David Tarsh on +44 (0) 20 7602 5262, +44 (0) 7770 816 070 or email: [email protected]

About Hospitality Tomorrow: Hospitality Tomorrow (https://www.HospitalityTomorrow.com/) is organised by the global event organiser Bench Events, which has a track record of organising premium hotel investment forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. As well as offering engaging content and outstanding speakers, Bench Events’ conferences provide an essential networking venue for the global hospitality investment industry. They have achieved a reputation for attracting serious hotel investors, major developers, leading financiers, and C-level hotel executives. Spearheading the company is Chairman, Jonathan Worsley, one of the founders of the highly successful International Hotel Investment Forum in Berlin. Bench Events’ mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. Our events include: Adria Hotel Forum, https://www.Adria-Forum.com/; Africa Hotel Investment Forum, https://www.AHIF.com/; Arabian Hotel Investment Conference, https://www.AHIC.com/; AviaDev, https://www.AviationDevelop.com/; Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain, https://www.FIHA-Conference.com/; Global Restaurant Investment Forum, https://www.GRIF.com/; IDEEA Hotel Investment Forum, https://www.IDEEA-Forum.com/; OpRE Operational Real Estate Festival, www.Op-RE.com; South America Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference, https://www.SAHIC.com/; SPACE Efficient Buildings Investment Conference, https://www.SPACE-Conference.com/.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleSIMFY Africa, MusicTime & Ayoba join the fight against COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirms nine more cases of COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

CNBC Africa -
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Read more
Videos

Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor....
Read more
Coronavirus

Is this an opportunity for fintech companies to flourish despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As we continue to adapt our lives around the effects of COVID-19 on humanity, one sector that has been predicted to flourish in these times is the fintech sector, but how will this happen? Founder of the Eversend App mobile wallet, Stone Atwine joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus (COVID-19) during pregnancy: frequently asked questions for pregnant patients

APO APO -

Q1. What effect does coronavirus have on pregnant women?

Generally, pregnant women do not appear to be more severely unwell than the general population if they develop coronavirus.

As this is a new virus, it is not yet clear how it may affect you. It is expected the large majority of pregnant women will experience only mild or moderate cold/flu-like symptoms.

Q2: Is it easier for pregnant women to become ill with the disease?

The available li

Read more

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Press Update

APO APO -
Download logo

As of the last update sent on Tuesday 25th March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital. All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition. 4 patients were undergoing investigations at isolation centre and have tested negative. There are 5 patients being tested . There are 73 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Statement by President of the Republic of Zambia on the COVID 19 Pandemic

APO APO -
Download logo

Statement by His Excellency, D R Edgar Ch A Gwa Lungu , President of the Republic of Zambia on the COVID 19 Pandemic - Wednesday, 25th March, 2020:

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN,

THE WORLD TODAY FACES ONE OF ITS GREATEST ADVERSARIES THAT THREATENS MANKIND. THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE. THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, ALSO CALLED COVID-19 HAS DECIMATED LIVES ACROSS THE WORLD.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN,

THIS VIRUS IS MEAN, DEVAST

Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: 43 Countries and 2,412 Positive Cases

APO APO -

Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,412): Algeria (264), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (70), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (5), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (73), Djibouti (3), DRC (48), Egypt (402), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), Gabon (6), Gambia (3), Ghana (53), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (42), Mauritania (2), Morocco (170), Mozambique (3), Namibia (6), Niger (

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved