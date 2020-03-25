Kenya Rugby Union Statement on the Postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Kenya Rugby Union has welcomed the decision of the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee to postpone the games to 2021.

With the current status of the world right now and the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, this is the right direction taken by the IOC.

The resulting scenario is difficult as both our men’s and women’s teams had qualified in good time and were well into their preparations for the event. We will however have to reshape our calendars as we await further information.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla said:

“We support the IOC’s decision. It is a decision that prioritizes player welfare, fan safety and social responsibility. As a result, our players will continue with their remote training programs.

We would also like to take this opportunity to urge the public to continue following the Government and World Health Organization COVID -19 guidelines. “

GET THE WORLD RUGBY STATEMENT ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 HERE (https://bit.ly/33Ol17w)

