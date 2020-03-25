Mauritius receives diagnostics kits and protective equipment donated by Jack Ma

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Mauritius received the diagnostics kits and protective equipments donated by Jack Ma tonight at the Mauritius International Airport Mauritius. The support is provided by Jack ma to support Africa’s response against COVID19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).