APO

Nigeria Commemorates 2020 World TB Day while responding to COVID-19 outbreak

By APO

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, during a Press briefing to commemorate the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, also emphasized the need to swiftly contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country.

The commemoration this year is masked by the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the minister used the opportunity of the Ministerial Press briefing to also mention that, “COVID-19 pandemic presents a challenge for the survival of our nation, it is a challenge we shall overcome. The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned to contain the pandemic in the country. I urge all of us to play our role as citizens.”

Dr Ehanire enjoined people who have had contact with confirmed cases or those who recently returned from trips to endemic countries, to observe self-isolation as he said, “Do not leave your house during the self-isolation period. As much as possible, please stay in one room. You should strictly limit your contact with people including family.” 

Every year on March 24, Nigeria joins the world to commemorate World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. Aimed at raising public awareness on the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The theme for this years' commemoration “It's time to end TB in Nigeria” and the slogan “check that cough, time no dey (meaning check that cough, there’s no time)” is in alignment with the countries kick-out TB initiative. 

Dr Ehanire stated that in line with the END TB strategy, Federal Ministry of Health, with the support of partners has made some strides in the fight against TB in Nigeria. “We have adopted new rapid diagnostic tools as well as child-friendly medicines for drug susceptible and drug resistant TB (DR-TB). It is noteworthy that Nigeria is among the few countries in the world that immediately commenced use of child-friendly medicines for DR-TB after development.” 

He added that “Since 2008 till date, over a million Nigerians have been successfully treated for TB. We have also recorded good case holding as evidenced by a Treatment success rate (TSR) consistently above 80% for the past 5 years. We are intensifying efforts to ensure Universal Health Coverage with TB services.”   

The commemoration serves as a period for Nigeria to reflect on its progress towards achievement of its END TB strategy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets. According to the 2019 Global TB report, Nigeria is ranked number one in Africa and globally sixth amongst the 30 high TB burden countries and is also among the 14 countries in the world with the triple high burden of TB, TB/HIV and Drug Resistant TB (DR-TB). It is estimated that 429,000 people in Nigeria have TB each year (WHO Global TB report, 2019. In addition, there are an estimated 53,000 HIV positive people that get TB each year and an estimated 157,000 people die from TB in Nigeria including an estimated 32,000 people living with HIV.

In order to make substantial progress towards meeting the global target for Ending the TB in 2030, all stakeholders must join hand together with Government to adopt a multi sectorial approach towards TB control particularly in addressing the issue of the 24%, low case finding, 30% low awareness of TB among the general populace, and 25% Universal Health facility coverage, and the 40% Gene Xpert coverage of the LGAs. 

WHO is currently working with partners to train health workers in TB prevention and care in order to reach high-risk groups and ensure best practices are applied but governments need to increase domestic investments in TB, and to strengthen regulatory environments to facilitate importation, monitoring and use of quality products. Guidance for health-care providers is the implementation of minimum standards of care in line with WHO recommendations on diagnostics, treatment regimens and preventive therapy for high-risk groups.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleHow Nigeria’s telecoms industry is responding to COVID-19
Next articleWHO urges countries to ensure the continuity of malaria services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom

CNBC Africa -
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

CNBC Africa -
With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Health & Travel Advisory (25th March 2020)

APO APO -
Download logo

Overview and situation analysis

As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas. According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000. Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed by Spain and United Kingdom; and the epidemic does not show signs of slowing down in most places. Transmission varies from one place

Read more

COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

APO APO -
Download logo

· UN humanitarian chief warns that failing to help vulnerable countries fight the coronavirus now could place millions at risk and leave the virus free to circle back around the globe.

· UN launches US$2 billion global humanitarian response to fight COVID-19 in 51 countries across South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

· Governments urged to commit to fully supporting the global humanitarian response plan, while sustaining f

Read more

WHO urges countries to ensure the continuity of malaria services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

APO APO -
Download logo

The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the resilience of robust health systems around the world. Recognizing the heavy toll that malaria exacts on vulnerable populations in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the region’s fragile health infrastructure, WHO underlines the critical importance of sustaining efforts to prevent, detect and treat malaria.

“As COVID-19 continues its rapid spread, WHO would like to send a clear message to malaria-affected countries in A

Read more

Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Emergency Response to the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO APO -
Download logo

On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. ICD (www.ICD-ps.org) is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of its member countries, valued partners and employees. As we observe the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation together, ICD wants to update you on the situation and the steps which have been taken and to be done to facilitate the safety and well-being of ICD’s member countries, partners and clients.

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved