Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Chad

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We are saddened to receive the news that many soldiers lost their lives and were wounded in a terrorist attack targeting the Chadian military forces around the Lake Chad basin on 23 March 2020.

We condemn this heinous attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Chad. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were wounded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.