Sierra Leone – Egypt – Coronavirus: Quarantine procedures applicable in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Sierra Leone wishes to inform the General Public that as a result of COVID-19, the quarantine procedures applicable in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt are as follow:

Precautionary measures are now subject in entries to the Arab Republic of Egypt stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Population. The Ministry of Health and Population through the Quarantine Services Provider will conduct mandatory examination on ALL visitors and implement other strict precautionary and preventive measures. All visitors are required before entry to provide a declarative statement requiring them to present information on their movement within the last fourteen days including ports and border crossings, any health symptom and contact with infected persons and appending signature that where symptoms are detected, they will be subject to quarantine procedures including medical isolation in facilities meant for quarantine. All those delegates residing in Egypt from countries where the Coronavirus has surfaced, even if no symptoms are detected during medical examination should abide to followed procedures by reporting their body temperatures in specific times to enable follow-up on their situation and adhering to instructions of the competence authorities for quarantine. The strict preventive measures shall be amended as required by thecompetent High Committee in light with the development of the situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.