SIMFY Africa, MusicTime & Ayoba join the fight against COVID-19

APO

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
InternationalCNBC -

Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection

Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
InternationalCNBC -

US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection

The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
Content provided by APO Group.
SIMFY Africa (www.SIMFYAfrica.com) via its mobile applications namely “ayoba®” and “MusicTime®” are joining the community effort to inform and provide comfort to its users around Covid-19.

Ayoba® an instant messaging app with channels has now 3 dedicated channels providing trusted information on the COVID-19. Mainly sourced from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the information aims at informing ayoba® users about the pandemic, tips and advice in line with global and local regulations. Content is posted every day in both English and French on 3 channels including a dedicated channel for South Africa providing the latest on the pandemic.

Launched in May 2019, ayoba® has now over 2,500,000 active users and is moving toward being the first super-app for Africa. Soon to be integrating services such as Mobile Money, music and app-in-app solutions, ayoba® is surely making a difference in the landscape of applications in Africa and beyond. 

Ayoba® is partnering with MTN in 14 countries and in the majority of its operations the application offers MTN subscribers subsidized data to access the messaging service and channels for free.

Announced o Friday, 20 March, MTN South Africa has launched the ayoba® Data Lifeline and every MTN South Africa customer will wake up each morning to a free 20MB ayoba® Data Lifeline, that will be available to use via the app.

 “MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life and that starts with connectivity. The 20MB ayoba® Data Lifeline will ensure MTN South Africa customers are able to communicate with friends and family, every day, even when they are out of airtime. This is the equivalent of 600MB of free data per month, every month,” says Godfrey Motsa, MTN SA CEO.

MusicTime® the music streaming app of SIMFY Africa has created a series of unique playlists under the name “QuaranTime”. Users of the app now have access to 14 playlists “@home” offering the community the much needed entertainment during the isolation declared in many countries around the African continent. MusicTime® is available in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and Cameroon.  MusicTime offers a trial period of 60 minutes to allow users to explore the platform with no data or music costs.

Speaking on the release of the COVID-19 informative channels, Olivier Prentout, Head of Consumer for SIMFY Africa, said “We felt it was very important to inform our users about the pandemic and to provide trusted information as there is a lot of fake news circulating everywhere. We are ensuring that every piece of content is checked against the World Health Organisation and other reputable organisations. We also know that it is a difficult time for many of us and providing various playlists on our music streaming application will surely help everyone to cope with the needed isolation required to eradicate the pandemic”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of SIMFY Africa.

For Further information please contact: Olivier Prentout Head of Consumer Marketing Email: [email protected]

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Reuters -
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
