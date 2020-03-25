APO

Zimbabwe – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Update: 25 March 2020

Following the report of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 we gave yesterday, the Ministry would like to advise the nation that this third patient is a 52-year-old male resident of Harare who had travelled to Dubai and returned on the 15th March 2020. He presented at Wilkins Hospital with a history of cough with no fever. He was diagnosed positive for COVID-I9 yesterday and is currently being managed under self-quarantine. He had no contact with the now deceased second case. Our learns are now engaged in contact tracing being assisted by the patient himself.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID- I 9 pandemic.

To date, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country remains at three.

Number of COVID-19 tests conducted by the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory to date and the results:

Tests conducted: 100 COVID-19 Positive: 3 COVID-19 Negative: 96 Inconclusive result: 1 (The Ministry %kill give an update on the repeat lest of this inconclusive test)

The distribution of commodities received yesterday from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation through the African Union, started today to ensure availability of adequate personal protective equipment for health care workers in all provinces and districts but especially to areas where there is the greatest need.

Today, the second meeting of the adhoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVI D-19 was held, preceded by a Working party of the respective Permanent Secretaries.

As of today, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), 2 475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths have been reported from 46 countries in Africa. This includes cases from 12 SADC member states, including Zimbabwe.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID- 19 and practice good personal hygiene including:

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub, Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing.

Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Suspected Corona Case In Bo city Tests Negative Again
