APO

Africanews launched on DStv and GOtv across the African continent

By APO

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Alexander Forbes’s Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to Africa’s growth to 1990 lows

The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

After launching Euronews on its platforms in November, the MultiChoice Group has just launched Africanews (www.Africanews.com) – part of the Euronews group. The channel is available on DStv and GOtv and offers millions of households across Africa access to a pan-African multilingual news channel.

As the COVID-19 crisis develops and spreads across the African continent, the MultiChoice Group and the Euronews group have partnered to offer DStv and GOtv customers access to real-time quality information.

Africanews is the only international and independent news channel made for Africa. It offers its viewers content in English and French from an African perspective, made by journalists representing the diversity of the continent. With anchored shows, such as the daily bilingual breakfast show Morning Call, a team of 50 local correspondents, Africanews reports breaking news from the ground, delivers unbiased reporting and showcases all the voices shaping the future of the continent.

While Euronews, Europe’s number one international news channel, was already available on the DStv platform, its sister channel Africanews will be available to  DStv and GOtv subscribers in over 40 countries across the African continent, including South Africa and neighbouring southern African countries, as well as countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, or Angola.

Thanks to this new partnership, Africanews, launched in 2016 from Pointe-Noire, Congo, now reaches 20 million homes in total across the African continent.

Michael Peters, Euronews’ CEO, said:

“Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, Euronews and Africanews’ mission has never been so important: helping people access real-time up-to-date information, empowering them to make sense of what’s going on in the world by presenting a diversity of viewpoints. We are thrilled to be partnering with the MultiChoice group once again to offer their DStv and GOtv subscribers access to Africanews, after Euronews launched on DStv last November. Euronews and Africanews have always been recognised and valued for their fact-based impartial and independent newsgathering. In these times of uncertainty, millions more people in Africa will now have access to these trusted sources of information.”

Yolisa Phahle, CEO MultiChoice Group Africa, said:

 “In these unprecedented times, the importance of having access to precise, reliable information becomes paramount for our customers and their families.  We have increased access to news channels already and the launch of Africanews confirms our commitment to doing all we can to provide the best possible service.”

Aside from delivering rolling news, Africanews offers viewers a diverse range of programmes, on culture, lifestyle, sport, business, travel or sci-tech. Inspire Africa is, for instance, the channel’s flagship lifestyle magazine, sourcing stories from the continent.

Africanews and Euronews also have a strong presence on digital platforms. In the last two weeks alone, traffic to the Euronews website rose by 86%[1], while the Africanews website recorded a +300% growth in traffic during the same time.

[1]March 9 – March 22 compared to February 9 – February 22

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africanews.

Media contact: Philip Kyle Head of Media Relations t +33 (0)4 28 67 05 36 [email protected] [email protected]

Social Media: Follow Euronews and Africanews teams on Twitter: @euronewspress for breaking news follow: @euronews  @africanews

About Africanews: Africanews (www.Africanews.com), launched from Pointe-Noire, Congo, in 2016, is the only international and independent news channel made for Africa. With a team of 50 local correspondents representing the diversity of Africa, Africanews reports breaking news from the ground, delivers unbiased reporting and showcases all the voices shaping the future of the continent. Africanews is available, in English and French. Africanews is part of the Euronews group.

About Euronews: Euronews (www.Euronews.com), Europe's number one international news channel, empowers people to form their own opinion. Euronews is unapologetically impartial and seeks to offer a diversity of viewpoints: Euronews is “All Views”.

Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon, France, Euronews has been delivering trusted news in a non-partisan and in-depth way to audiences across the world reaching almost 400 million homes across 160 countries. It reaches more viewers in continental Europe than any of its rivals.

In 2017, Euronews replaced its model and launched 12 distinct cross-platform editions, becoming the world's first “glocal” news brand. The different editions enable Euronews to deliver tailored content that is relevant to each audience.

With a team of 600 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities, Euronews' 12 editions cover world news 24/7 in Arabic, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

In 2016, Euronews group launched its sister channel, the first pan-African multilingual and independent news outlet, Africanews.

In June 2017, NBC News and Euronews announced their partnership. NBC News acquired 25% of the company to make a significant financial investment in Euronews to support expanded news coverage and programming.

 www.Euronews.com     www.Africanews.com

About MultiChoice Group: MultiChoice Group is Africa's leading multi-channel digital satellite and pay-television destination, offering its 15.1 million customers access to a world of entertainment, anywhere, anytime. MultiChoice Group (https://www.MultiChoice.com/)  includes MultiChoice South Africa, MultiChoice Africa (https://MultiChoiceAfrica.com/), Showmax Africa (https://bit.ly/2QL24wU), and Irdeto (https://www.Irdeto.com/). MultiChoice has been in operation for the past 30 years and through its flagship product brand, DStv (https://www.DStv.co.za/), the company delivers the latest and most compelling local and international content to millions of households across Africa.

The company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and technology advancement resulted in the creation of its iconic high definition PVR decoder, the DStv Explora – which won the Product of the Year for 2015 and has now launched the improved HD6 PVR decoder.

Through its corporate social investment, MultiChoice actively participates in social transformation, ongoing investment in local content, job creation and skills development – which in turn strengthens the television and broadcasting industry and contributes to the South African economy.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nigeria announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks
Next articleWHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Read more
Videos

Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Cytonn’s Rodney Omukhulu explains measures Kenyan govt. is taking to curb COVID-19 impact on economy

CNBC Africa -
With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an unprecedented global health crisis, the Kenyan government has taken drastic measures, including pay cuts for top government officials, in a bid to cushion the country from the economic shocks arising from the pandemic. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone: Minister of Information Mohamed Rahman Swaray launched the “Was Han Challenge”

APO APO -

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDqf6dgq7tA

As part of government's commitment to prevent Sierra Leoneans from COVID-19, the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray has launched the "Was Han Challenge".

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload lo
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigeria announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks

APO APO -
Download logo

The Federal Government announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed discloses the plans this afternoon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of Nigeria.
Read more

When Covid-19 and OPEC Price War strikes Africa’s Oil & Gas Sector

APO APO -

African governments set to see decline in revenues; Exploration projects put on hold; Thousands of local jobs at risk if nothing is done.

While the short-term effects of Covid-19 on world economies are already being felt and put millions in a situation of economic distress, their long-term ones are yet to be fully grasped. In sub-Saharan Africa, the impact will be felt even stronger because the pandemic is being combined with a historic crash in oil prices, putting

Read more

Map of African countries with COVID-19 cases (26 March 20 20 – 5:00pm EAT)

APO APO -

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/3affa8ad02ce677

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved