Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 2,746 cases, 72 deaths, as of 9:30 am EAT – 26 March 2020

Canon Inc (www.Canon-CNA.com) is proud to announce that the company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (DSLR and Mirrorless) have once again maintained the number one share of the global market for the 17th consecutive year [1] from 2003 to 2019.

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of interchangeable lens cameras, CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses under the core concept of &ldqu