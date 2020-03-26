Coronavirus – Cameroon : 88 cases including 60 in Yaoundé, 25 in douala and 3 in bafoussam

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily press briefing:

I have just closed my daily press briefing. It appears that we are in 88 cases including 60 in Yaoundé, 25 in douala and 3 in bafoussam. 1497 calls were received to our freephone number 1510. Let us remain vigilant and adopt responsible behavior.

