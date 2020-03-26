Coronavirus – Ghana: President Akufo-Addo’s third address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president. Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine.

As of 25 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive. Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK. In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Total of 860 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. One hundred and sixty-one (161) have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.

