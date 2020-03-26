Coronavirus – Kenya: Press Statement on the Death of a Coronavirus Patient

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We have received the sad news of the first patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 66year old male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the Aghakhan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the cow March 13th, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland.

My Condolences to the family,

Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, EGH CABINET SECRETARY 26th March, 2020

