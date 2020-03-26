Coronavirus – Nigeria: 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers.

3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case.

As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are:

51 confirmed cases 2 discharged 1 death

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo