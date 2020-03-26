Coronavirus: Nigeria announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Federal Government announces plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed discloses the plans this afternoon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of Nigeria.