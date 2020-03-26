APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: APM Terminals Nigeria donates towards the UN in Nigeria basket fund in support of government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

By APO

News

Leading Woman's SummitCNBC Africa -

#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit

The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

APM Terminals Nigeria has contributed 75 million Naira (USD 200,000) towards the United Nations in Nigeria basket fund, that aims to mobilize resources to boost the efforts of the government in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with the government, the UN is mobilizing funds that will ensure adequate essential health equipment needed for testing, quarantine and medical care, including equipping of temporary hospitals/quarantine centers and designated emergency centers.

“The UN system in Nigeria will support and complement Government’s efforts to immediately set up a national response fund that will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilizing resources that can make an effective impact on the ground” noted, Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria.

As part of the private sector support in addressing COVID19, the APM Terminals support will enhance the UN support to the country's preparedness and provision of healthcare support to those afflicted by virus. The contribution will go towards increasing acquisition of ventilators, and other lifesaving hospital apparatus that are urgently needed to aid the healthcare response towards the COVID19 pandemic.

“No one is immune nor invulnerable from this disease. We urge all to adhere to the guidance from government in order to curb the spread of this pandemic. In this time of need, APM Terminals is honored to discharge its duty to the nation. The wellbeing of our community remains of paramount importance to us. Through our contribution to the UN basket fund, we will play our part in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond” said, Mohammed A. Ahmed, Managing Director – APM Terminals Nigeria.”

Nigeria is among the 34 African countries that have currently recorded cases of the coronavirus. According to the Nigeria CDC, as 25 March 2020 there were 51 confirmed cases; 2 discharged and 1 death. The Federal Government and states continue to roll out increasingly robust measures to halt the spread and to contain the pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Nigeria.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Next article#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to slow Africa’s growth to 1990 lows

CNBC Africa -
The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Read more
Videos

Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

APO APO -
Download logo

The President submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and received his results last night.

As Head of State and Chair of the National Command Council (NCC) the President has a rigorous public engagements schedule; and has, during the course of the last few weeks, held numerous meetings with a wide cross section of people from all walks of life.

In line with internation

Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande on establishment of Coronavirus COVID-19 Departmental Task Teams

APO APO -
Download logo

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has established COVID-19 Teams for the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Higher Education and Training respectively.

These distinct teams are comprised of stakeholders in these two sectors who are critical to the advancement of the sectors’ roles. These two teams will assist the Minister for effective participation in the work of the President led National

Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Post Office remains open during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO APO -
Download logo

The SA Post Office (SAPO) retail branches nationwide will stay open as normal during the 21-day nationwide lockdown so as to facilitate the payments of SASSA social grants. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, on Monday (March 23, 2020) President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown effective midnight on Thursday, March 26, 2020, for all of South Africa.

SAPO’s social grants payments function is an essential service and among the cate

Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Government Response To The Outbreak Of The Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19)

APO APO -
Download logo

Following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency on 30th January, 2020. The outbreak was then upgraded to a pandemic  status following wide and continued global spread of the disease in early March  2020. The Government is taking measures to prevent, detect and to ensure that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is averted. To date, Zambia has recorded three (

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved