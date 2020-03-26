Coronavirus – Nigeria: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control WhatsApp line is back up!

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our WhatsApp line is back up! This new service allows for 2-way conversations on WhatsApp. We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt in to the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us. Add NCDC: https://bit.ly/3bqNpPr.

What you can do with the new Whatsapp service:

1. Get latest updates on #COVID19NIGERIA

2. Get information on how testing is carried out

3. Receive urgent messages from NCDC Simply add the number: 07087110839

Please share widely!

