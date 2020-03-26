Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu on safety of children during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister Zulu urges parents to protect children during the 21-day lockdown.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the country, Social Development has been inundated with calls from parents who have joint custody of their children on where their children should stay during the 21-day lockdown period as proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 23 March 2020.

Amid concerns of the safety and well-being of children during the lockdown due to COVID-19, which is disrupting family routines and support systems, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu wishes to urge all parents/caregivers, including those with joint custody, to ensure the protection of children and that their actions and decisions are in the best interest of their children.

“We urge all parents/caregivers to remain vigilant and ensure that the protection of children is given utmost consideration at this time. The COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa presents a huge risks to children as it disrupts the normal child care arrangements for parents with joint custody,” said Minister Zulu.

She also encouraged parents to be make use of technology such as WhatsApp video call, Skype and FaceTime to make sure that children are in touch with both parents.

With the lockdown coming into full force at midnight, Minister Zulu also advised parents/caregivers to monitor their online activities to prevent online abuse. She urged them to keep their children safe online while they are off school as they spend most of their time indoors.

Minister Zulu encourages parents/caregivers to use the lockdown period to build positive relationships with their children.

The Gender Based Violence Command Centre will remain operational during the lockdown. Members of the public can report cases of child abuse, neglect and exploitation on the GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428/ *120*7867# from any cell phone; Persons with disabilities, SMS “HELP” to 31531; Women Abuse Helpline: 0800 150 150.

Issued by: Department of Social Development

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.