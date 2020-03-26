Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 927 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927.

The Provincial breakdown is as follows: Gauteng – 409 Western Cape – 229 KwaZulu Natal – 134 Free State – 49 North West – 5 Mpumalanga – 9 Limpopo – 6 Eastern Cape – 5 Northern Cape – 2 Unallocated – 79

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.