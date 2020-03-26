APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 927 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927.

The Provincial breakdown is as follows: Gauteng – 409 Western Cape – 229 KwaZulu Natal – 134 Free State – 49 North West – 5 Mpumalanga – 9 Limpopo – 6 Eastern Cape – 5 Northern Cape – 2 Unallocated – 79

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

