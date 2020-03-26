APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: UNICEF scales up support in 145 countries to keep children learning, as COVID-19 forces majority of schools worldwide to close

By APO

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day

COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch

Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread

As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As nationwide school closures disrupt education for more than 80 per cent of students worldwide, UNICEF today announced it will significantly scale up support in all countries to help children continue their learning while keeping schools safe.

“Schools in the majority of countries worldwide have closed. It is an unprecedented situation and unless we collectively act now to protect children's education, societies and economies will feel the burden long after we've beaten COVID-19. In the most vulnerable communities, the impact will span generations,” said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Global Chief of Education.

“Based on lessons learned with the school closures in response to Ebola, the longer children stay away from school, the less likely they are to ever return. Giving children alternative ways to learn and also by doing so, rebuild a routine, is a critical part of our response,” said Jenkins.

To help curb the disruption to children's education and keep children learning safely, UNICEF has allocated additional funding to accelerate work with governments and partners in more than 145 low- and middle-income countries. The initial global allocation of US $13 million — nearly $9 million of which is from a contribution made by the Global Partnership for Education — will be catalytic by supporting national governments and a wide range of education partners in each country to develop plans to enable a rapid, system-wide response.

The initiative will enable countries to prepare alternative learning programmes in the case of school closures and help schools keep children and their communities safe by providing vital information on handwashing and other hygiene practices. The funds will also help support children's mental health and prevent stigma and discrimination by encouraging students to avoid stereotypes when talking about the virus.

In all 145 countries, UNICEF will work with partners to:

Support governments' crisis response plans including technical assistance, rapid risk analysis, data collection, and planning for the reopening of schools. Support the planning and implementation of safe school operation and risk communication including translating, printing, disseminating and implementing safe school guidelines; equipping schools with hygiene packages and circulating critical information on disease prevention; and training teachers and caregivers in psychosocial and mental health support for themselves and students. Ensure continuity of learning and access to remote learning programs including designing and preparing alternative education programmes through online, radio and television. Enhance knowledge sharing and capacity building for the current response and future pandemics.

In Uganda, to keep children learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education and Sports, UNICEF and the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), have introduced a free of charge and easy to use digital learning platform – Kolibri – with education content approved by the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) in Science and Mathematics for Secondary School learners and Inclusive education for primary.

To access Kolibri one will need internet connectivity and gadgets such as a desk computer, laptop or smartphone and follow the guide below.

Step by Step Guide:

Open a browser (Chrome) on the device being used. Load/type the following link http://e-learning.education.go.ug A login page will appear. Create an account with a username and password or explore without an account. Keep your login details and use them again. The following content folders will display: Secondary School, Youth Center, Funza, and Ministry of Education and Sports & Kyambogo University for inclusive education in Uganda. Proceed to navigate through the content.

At the same time, to support the continued learning of the vast majority of children who would want to access Kolibri but do not have the required gadgets or are limited by lack of electricity, UNICEF, together with the Ministry of Education and Sports and other education partners, are exploring the use of existing radio-based learning materials since radio reaches more than 80 per cent of Ugandans.

UNICEF and partners will also support the Ministry of Education and Sports to design an accelerated learning programme that will benefit all children when schools reopen.

Read more about the Kolibri platform – https://www.unicef.org/uganda/stories/unicef-and-government-uganda-roll-out-kolibri-platform

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleSANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown
Next articleCorporate Council on Africa’s 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Postponed
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Why Coronavirus Is Dangerous For Diabetics

CNBC -
Coronavirus can be terrifying for an average healthy person but what about those who are considered “high risk.” The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization state those at higher risk for the worst outcomes for the virus are
Read more
article

SANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, the JCPS Cluster and SAPS will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening 26 March 2020.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?

CNBC Africa -
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Corporate Council on Africa’s 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Postponed

APO APO -
Download logo

Given the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com) and the Government of Morocco have jointly decided to postpone the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit previously scheduled to take place from June 9-12, 2020 in Marrakech, Morocco.

“Our priority at CCA in response to COVID-19 is to help ensure the health and safety of our staff, members, attendees and stakeholders

Read more

U.S. Embassy in Accra Closed to the Public until at least April 8, 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

The U.S. Embassy in Accra will be closed to the public for a minimum of two weeks effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until at least Wednesday, April 8, 2020.  This period could be extended as circumstances warrant.  U.S. Embassy staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances.  This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution a

Read more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government donates 11 tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government to help towards the fight against the COVID-19...

APO APO -
Download logo

The UAE Government has this afternoon handed over 11tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government, as a humanitarian aid to help contain and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country. 

The high standard medical supplies are a special donation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to assist Seychelles in being better equipped to combat this p

Read more

Three Things the G20 must do to support Africa in COVID-19 Pandemic

APO APO -
Download logo

This is a global crisis affecting the whole world. Africa, however, will be hit harder with a heavy and durable economic toll, which will threaten progress and prospects, widen inequalities between and within countries, and worsen current fragilities.

African countries need support in preparing for the health crisis, and for the economic fallout. The measures being taken in Asia, Europe and North America such as physical (social) distancing and regular hand washi

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved