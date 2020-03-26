APO

Coronavirus – Zambia: Government Response To The Outbreak Of The Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19)

By APO

Following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency on 30th January, 2020. The outbreak was then upgraded to a pandemic  status following wide and continued global spread of the disease in early March  2020. The Government is taking measures to prevent, detect and to ensure that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is averted. To date, Zambia has recorded three (3) cases of the disease.

Arising  from  the  foregoing,  the following  measures  shall  apply  with  immediate effect

Non-essential travel to all countries shall not be authorised;

Returning  employees  in  the  Public  Service  from  the  affected  countries shall be quarantined for a period of not less than fourteen (14) days;

All authorities that have been granted hitherto for travel abroad are hereby revoked. Fresh approval should be sought for essential  travel abroad only;

Non-essential travel outside the district boundaries is also cancelled;

Discretionary travel to places such as shopping malls or social visits should be minimized;

Supervising officers should ensure:

adherence to the safety and health measures in the workplace;

medical attention is sought immediately for any employee observed to be displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in the work place; and

an employee who feels sick or has a member of the household who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay at home.

Institutions should take measures to ensure that there is no crowding at the work station;

Institutions should take measures to ensure that there is no crowding at the service points;

All institutions to provide sanitising facilities for their staff and visitors as well as maintaining good hygiene practices in the work environment;

All employees are required to ensure that they strictly observe the preventive measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health to protect themselves and others from contracting the COVID-19;

Conferences, meetings and workshops involving large groups of people should not be held until further notice;

All Provincial and District Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committees are hereby activated and should be fully supported; and

All sector stakeholders should be fully engaged in the implementation of the Covid-19 Contingency Plan. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Republic of Zambia.

