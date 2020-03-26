Coronavirus – Zambia: Government Response To The Outbreak Of The Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency on 30th January, 2020. The outbreak was then upgraded to a pandemic status following wide and continued global spread of the disease in early March 2020. The Government is taking measures to prevent, detect and to ensure that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is averted. To date, Zambia has recorded three (3) cases of the disease.

Arising from the foregoing, the following measures shall apply with immediate effect

Non-essential travel to all countries shall not be authorised;

Returning employees in the Public Service from the affected countries shall be quarantined for a period of not less than fourteen (14) days;

All authorities that have been granted hitherto for travel abroad are hereby revoked. Fresh approval should be sought for essential travel abroad only;

Non-essential travel outside the district boundaries is also cancelled;

Discretionary travel to places such as shopping malls or social visits should be minimized;

Supervising officers should ensure:

adherence to the safety and health measures in the workplace;

medical attention is sought immediately for any employee observed to be displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in the work place; and

an employee who feels sick or has a member of the household who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay at home.

Institutions should take measures to ensure that there is no crowding at the work station;

Institutions should take measures to ensure that there is no crowding at the service points;

All institutions to provide sanitising facilities for their staff and visitors as well as maintaining good hygiene practices in the work environment;

All employees are required to ensure that they strictly observe the preventive measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health to protect themselves and others from contracting the COVID-19;

Conferences, meetings and workshops involving large groups of people should not be held until further notice;

All Provincial and District Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committees are hereby activated and should be fully supported; and

All sector stakeholders should be fully engaged in the implementation of the Covid-19 Contingency Plan.