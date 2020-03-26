APO

Corporate Council on Africa’s 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Postponed

By APO

Given the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com) and the Government of Morocco have jointly decided to postpone the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit previously scheduled to take place from June 9-12, 2020 in Marrakech, Morocco.

“Our priority at CCA in response to COVID-19 is to help ensure the health and safety of our staff, members, attendees and stakeholders. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this decision and look forward to welcoming you to the Summit in Morocco at a later date. CCA will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, and we urge everyone to stay safe and informed during this time.” said Florizelle Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa.

The Government of Morocco remains committed to partnering with CCA to host the Summit in Morocco, and together with CCA is currently exploring new dates for the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit which will be announced as soon as possible.

The ongoing pandemic highlights the importance of strong health systems, emergency preparedness and collaboration among governments, multilateral institutions, civil society, and the private sector in an increasingly globalized economy.

CCA is dedicated to continuing to work with its partners to identify strategies and solutions to mitigate the health implications of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, recognizing that the foundation of any prosperous society is a healthy population. In addition, CCA recognizes the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on business, trade and investment, and is committed to helping its members, partners and key stakeholders navigate the outcomes of the pandemic.

Updates on the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit will be posted regularly on the CCA Website www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com, as well as the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Website USAfricaBizSummit.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

Media Contact: Olaotan Awoyomi [email protected]

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA): Corporate Council on Africa (www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com

