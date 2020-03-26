APO

Map of African countries with COVID-19 cases (26 March 20 20 – 5:00pm EAT)

By APO

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Alexander Forbes’s Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
VideosCNBC Africa -

NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to Africa’s growth to 1990 lows

The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group.

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/3affa8ad02ce677

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Previous articleAgainst the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe
Next articleSAP co-CEOs on taking over the reins from Bill McDermott
Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Videos

How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Coronavirus

WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Videos

Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Cytonn’s Rodney Omukhulu explains measures Kenyan govt. is taking to curb COVID-19 impact on economy

CNBC Africa -
With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an unprecedented global health crisis, the Kenyan government has taken drastic measures, including pay cuts for top government officials, in a bid to cushion the country from the economic shocks arising from the pandemic. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved