APO

[News Alert]: Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Share Coronavirus Prevention and Treatment Handbook; Establish Global Program for Increased Sharing Among Global Medical Personnel

By APO

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day

COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch

Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread

As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Jack Ma Foundation (www.JackMaFoundation.org.cn) and Alibaba Foundation are sharing key lessons and experience from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread.

In the form of a digital handbook, the medical administrators and staff cover and share globally what they’ve learned every step of the way, from screening, to diagnosis and treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19. The handbook is now available in seven languages: Chinese, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish, with more languages coming soon. All versions of the handbook can be downloaded from Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com.

Over a 50-day period, FAHZU admitted 104 patients confirmed ill with COVID-19, including 78 critically ill patients. Through pioneering efforts of medical staff and investment in new technologies, FAHZU has so far made it through the public health crisis without a single medical staff infection, missed diagnosis or patient death.

The Chinese and English versions of the handbook were viewed 1.4 million times within the first five days of publication. It is the hope of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation that medical administrators and staff around the world find this handbook helpful and useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

The handbook is part of the Global MediXchange for Combating COVID-19 (GMCC) (Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com) program, which was jointly established by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation. It is designed for medical experts around the world to communicate seamlessly with each other to share their invaluable experience of fighting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to ask and answer each other’s questions. To date, the most applications have come in thus far from medical institutions in the U.S, Turkey, the U.K., Pakistan, Spain and Germany.

“Knowledge is power! We launched an online platform for doctors and nurses around the world to exchange ideas, lessons and know-how to fight the virus. We welcome all hospitals to join Chinese hospitals on this open platform Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com. One world, one fight!”, Jack Ma wrote in a tweet (https://bit.ly/2Jj3Yki) on Wednesday.

Another centerpiece of the program is the International Medical Expert Communication Platform (https://bit.ly/2xpxe6s). So far, over 440 medical institutions from 104 countries and regions have applied to learn and share experiences in battling COVID-19 through the platform. Medical staff need to apply and be approved to join the platform. Once they’re accepted, they’re free to participate in individual or group discussions and sessions.

Through video conferencing and AI translation from and into 11 languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese), the platform aims to build a virtual community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Jack Ma Foundation.

For more details, please visit Alizila (https://bit.ly/33Nbyx2).

Follow Jack Ma (https://bit.ly/2WIoKBW) and Jack Ma Foundation (https://bit.ly/2WJBCrq) on Twitter for the Foundation’s latest efforts to combat COVID-19. Please contact us with further questions.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 26 March 2020, 10:00 Hr
Next articleCoronavirus – Somalia: Second case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mogadishu
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Why Coronavirus Is Dangerous For Diabetics

CNBC -
Coronavirus can be terrifying for an average healthy person but what about those who are considered “high risk.” The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization state those at higher risk for the worst outcomes for the virus are
Read more
article

SANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, the JCPS Cluster and SAPS will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening 26 March 2020.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?

CNBC Africa -
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Corporate Council on Africa’s 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Postponed

APO APO -
Download logo

Given the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com) and the Government of Morocco have jointly decided to postpone the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit previously scheduled to take place from June 9-12, 2020 in Marrakech, Morocco.

“Our priority at CCA in response to COVID-19 is to help ensure the health and safety of our staff, members, attendees and stakeholders

Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: UNICEF scales up support in 145 countries to keep children learning, as COVID-19 forces majority of schools worldwide to close

APO APO -
Download logo

As nationwide school closures disrupt education for more than 80 per cent of students worldwide, UNICEF today announced it will significantly scale up support in all countries to help children continue their learning while keeping schools safe.

"Schools in the majority of countries worldwide have closed. It is an unprecedented situation and unless we collectively act now to protect children's education, societies and economies will feel the burden long after

Read more

U.S. Embassy in Accra Closed to the Public until at least April 8, 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

The U.S. Embassy in Accra will be closed to the public for a minimum of two weeks effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until at least Wednesday, April 8, 2020.  This period could be extended as circumstances warrant.  U.S. Embassy staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances.  This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution a

Read more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government donates 11 tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government to help towards the fight against the COVID-19...

APO APO -
Download logo

The UAE Government has this afternoon handed over 11tons of medical supplies to the Seychelles Government, as a humanitarian aid to help contain and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country. 

The high standard medical supplies are a special donation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to assist Seychelles in being better equipped to combat this p

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved