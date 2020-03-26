Sierra Leone: Minister of Information Mohamed Rahman Swaray launched the “Was Han Challenge”

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDqf6dgq7tA

As part of government's commitment to prevent Sierra Leoneans from COVID-19, the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray has launched the “Was Han Challenge”.

