U.S. Embassy in Accra Closed to the Public until at least April 8, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in Accra will be closed to the public for a minimum of two weeks effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until at least Wednesday, April 8, 2020. This period could be extended as circumstances warrant. U.S. Embassy staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances. This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution and in order to continue to protect American citizens in Ghana, maintain the safety of the U.S. Embassy staff, and ensure we abide by the government of Ghana’s call for minimum movement to defeat COVID-19.

For emergency American Citizen Services, U.S. citizens can contact the U.S. Embassy Consular Section by emailing [email protected]

