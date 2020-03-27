APO

African Development Bank launches record breaking $3 billion “Fight COVID-19” Social Bond

By APO

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) has raised an exceptional $3 billion in a three-year bond to help alleviate the economic and social impact the Covid-19 pandemic will have on livelihoods and Africa’s economies.  

The Fight Covid-19 Social bond, with a three-year maturity, garnered interest from central banks and official institutions, bank treasuries, and asset managers including Socially Responsible Investors, with bids exceeding $4.6 billion. This is the largest Social Bond ever launched in international capital markets to date, and the largest US Dollar benchmark ever issued by the Bank. It will pay an interest rate of 0.75%.

The African Development Bank Group is moving to provide flexible responses aimed at lessening the severe economic and social impact of this pandemic on its regional member countries and Africa’s private sector.

“These are critical times for Africa as it addresses the challenges resulting from the Coronavirus. The African Development Bank is taking bold measures to support African countries. This $3 billion Covid-19 bond issuance is the first part of our comprehensive response that will soon be announced. This is indeed the largest social bond transaction to date in capital markets. We are here for Africa, and we will provide significant rapid support for countries,” said Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group.

The order book for this record-breaking bond highlights the scale of investor support, which the African Development Bank enjoys, said the arrangers.

“As the Covid-19 outbreak is dangerously threatening Africa, the African Development Bank lives up to its huge responsibilities and deploys funds to assist and prepare the African population, through the financing of access to health and to all other essential goods, services and infrastructure,” said Tanguy Claquin, Head of Sustainable Banking, Crédit Agricole CIB.

Coronavirus cases were slow to arrive in Africa, but the virus is spreading quickly and has infected nearly 3,000 people across 45 countries, placing strain on already fragile health systems. 

It is estimated that the continent will require many billions of dollars to cushion the impact of the disease as many countries scrambled contingency measures, including commercial lockdowns in desperate efforts to contain it. Globally, factories have been closed and workers sent home, disrupting supply chains, trade, travel, and driving many economies toward recession. 

Commenting on the landmark transaction, George Sager, Executive Director, SSA Syndicate, Goldman Sachs said: “In a time of unprecedented market volatility, the African Development Bank has been able to brave the capital markets in order to secure invaluable funding to help the efforts of the African continent's fight against Covid-19. Not only that, but in the process, delivering their largest ever USD benchmark. A truly remarkable outcome both in terms of its purpose but also in terms of a USD financing”.

The Bank established its Social Bond framework in 2017 and raised the equivalent of $2 billion through issuances denominated in Euro and Norwegian krone. In 2018 the Bank was designated by financial markets, ‘Second most impressive social or sustainability bond issuer” at the Global Capital SRI Awards.

“We are thankful for the exceptional level of interest the Fight Covid-19 Social Bond has raised across the world, as the African Development Bank moves towards lessening the social and economic impact of the pandemic on a continent already severely constrained. Our Social bond program enables us to highlight our strong development mandate to the investor community, allowing them to play a part in improving the lives of the people of Africa. This was an exceptional outcome for an exceptional cause,” said Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Treasurer, African Development Bank.

Fight Covid-19 was allocated to central banks and official institutions (53%), bank treasuries (27%) and asset managers (20%). Final bond distribution statistics were as follows: Europe (37%), Americas (36%), Asia (17%) Africa (8%,) and Middle-East (1%).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Previous articleThese are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…
Next articleThe Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigerian equities recap

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market review

CNBC Africa -
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact financial markets across the globe, Nkechi Ezugha, a Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa the bank for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
Read more
News

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

Reuters -
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC

CNBC Africa -
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp

APO APO -
Download logo

WHO has launched a dedicated messaging services in Arabic, English, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus. This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service provides the latest news and information on coronav

Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: 74 cases have been tested out of which, 3 people have tested positive of coronavirus disease bringing the total number to...

APO APO -
Download logo

74 cases have been tested out of which, 3 people have tested positive of coronavirus disease bringing the total number to 31.

Affected counties are Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi & Kajiado

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Press briefing note on Ethiopia, 27 March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Rupert Colville

Location: Geneva

Date: 27 March 2020

Subject: Ethiopia

We are very concerned by the continued communications shutdown in parts of Ethiopia, and more broadly call on all countries to ensure that everyone has ready and unhindered access to the internet and phone services, all the more in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia impos

Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Third case of Coronavirus disease confirmed in Somalia

article APO -
Download logo

Somalia confirms the third case of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The affected person is a foreign at Aden Abdulle International Airport (Helene Compound) in Mogadisho.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved