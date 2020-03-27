APO

Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Calls for Increased Support for Displaced Amidst Deteriorating Humanitarian Crisis, Emergence of COVID-19 in Burkina Faso

By APO

News

NewsReuters -

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 impacts food security in SAA

As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Amid the current COVID-19 outbreak in Burkina Faso – the country most affected by the crisis in West Africa – the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is increasingly concerned about the impact the disease could have on those already severely impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

IOM is scaling up its response, recently providing 100 emergency shelters to some 700 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Malian asylum seekers in the north of the country. Many of those forced to flee from violence in Mali in 2019 and 2020 have been doubly displaced since seeking refuge in Burkina Faso last year.

“We are concerned that increased displacement creates a fertile ground for more tensions among the population and leads to a spill-over of the conflict in new areas,” said Abibatou Wane, IOM Burkina Faso Chief of Mission. 

“Furthermore, poor hygiene conditions in displacement sites severely increase the risk that COVID-19 may spread within displaced communities,” added Wane. 

Burkina Faso has reported 152 cases of COVID-19, and four deaths, since the disease reached its territory. Thus far, no COVID-19 case has been reported in any displacement site. 

In its 2020 response plan, IOM appealed for USD 30 million to provide immediate assistance to populations in northern Burkina Faso. The Organization has already begun to provide emergency shelters and psychosocial support in the Centre Nord, Sahel and Nord regions.

According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview, 5.2 million people are affected by the crisis in Burkina Faso and some 2.2 million people need assistance. The humanitarian community requires USD 312 million to meet the needs of the 1.8 million people targeted in this interagency response. 

A deadly attack earlier this month (07/03) in the northern villages of Barga, Dinguila-Peulh and Ramdolla-Peulh left 43 people dead and seven severely wounded. Many others fled – displaced to Ouahigouya, the region’s capital.   

Nearly three weeks after that attack, more than 6,000 people from surrounding villages today also are displaced. This number comes on top of the almost 52,000 internally displaced persons registered in the region by the country’s National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation.  

An additional 3,000 persons are expected to arrive in Ouahigouya in coming days. 

“Despite collective advocacy efforts, the necessary additional resources are yet to be made available to implement life-saving interventions in Ouahiguya,” warned Wane. 

The majority of IDPs in the region do not have relatives in the affected areas and lack access to housing in host communities. They are seeking shelter among populations already struggling to meet their own basic needs. There is an urgent need for food, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, health and psychosocial support, and protection activities. 

“People who fled their villages and the frontline of the conflict are now living in dire conditions in the temporary collective site in Ouahigouya and surrounding host communities,” Wane concluded. 

To face this current situation, local and national authorities have identified a temporary site to host the newcomers. With over 780,000 IDPs recorded nation-wide, it is of utmost importance that national partners working with IOM invest in collective site management, social cohesion and community stabilization. 

This support is made possible thanks to the United States Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM). 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCovid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President
Next articleHow the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How SA manufacturing is navigating COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Keeping with the impact of COVID-19 on society, businesses have already sited its distress during the lock-down time. Although the impact on the economy will only be seen in the weeks and months to come, Sujeet Morar a Principal at Kearney has sited that it’s Partners in Asia, Middle East and Europe have documented and shared guidelines for local manufacturing businesses.
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Reuters -
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more
Videos

The impact of COVID-19 on Rwanda’s creative arts industry

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, as the whole country is on lock down amid the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC Africa is joined by Adrew Kazibwe, an arts journalist, to find out more on the effects that the outbreak has had in the creative arts industry.
Read more
Videos

How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Senegal Oil & Power Event Postponed; Africa Oil & Power (AOP) Supports Senegal’s Efforts to Fight COVID-19

APO APO -

Organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) stands in solidarity with the Senegalese people and leadership in the fight against the coronavirus threat; Senegal Oil & Power 2020 is postponed in the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Senegal is becoming energy powerhouse, with two large offshore oil and gas projects in development as well as global-scale renewable energy initiatives.

Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 on tra

Read more

Kaspersky supports healthcare institutions amid COVID-19 pandemic with free full featured product licenses for six months

APO APO -

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) announces free availability of its core endpoint security products for medical organisations, in order to help them stay protected from cyberthreats during the pandemic. The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.

Continuity of operations and data

Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVI0-19 Coronavirus – 26 March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

Nine (9) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty (50).

Five (5) travellers who arrived from Dubai and were isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and was isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from the Netherlands and who is also a contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller and has been isolated Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who have been isolated

<

Read more

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Overview and situation analysis

APO APO -
Download logo

As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas.  According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000.  Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed by Spain and United Kingdom; and the epidemic does not show signs of slowing down in most places.  Transmission varies from one place t

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved