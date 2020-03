Coronavirus – Cameroon: Note to correspondents – in response to questions on temporary ceasefire announcement in Cameroon

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In response to questions about the temporary ceasefire announcement in Cameroon, the Spokesman would like to provide the following:

We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Southern Cameroons Defense Force on 25 March following the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19. The Secretary-General calls on other armed groups to do likewise.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for renewed dialogue that will address all relevant issues in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon and that will put an end to the violence and human suffering. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to assist the authorities and the people of Cameroon in this regard.

