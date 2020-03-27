Coronavirus – Eswatini: The Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world to observe a partial lockdown

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Statement by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini:

“Today the Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world and more than 2.5 billion people globally to observe a partial lockdown & for others, a full lockdown – to combat a common enemy, the COVID-19.”

