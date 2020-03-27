APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: The Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world to observe a partial lockdown

By APO

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers

On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?

It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Can Solve Ventilator Shortages During Coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink. Hospitals are already running out of basic supplies like masks, eye gear, gowns and ventilators. Ventilators are key in helping keep people with the most severe cases of
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Statement by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini:

“Today the Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world and more than 2.5 billion people globally to observe a partial lockdown & for others, a full lockdown – to combat a common enemy, the COVID-19.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.

Previous articleHow exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?
Next articleEdcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
Videos

The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

CNBC Africa -
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

CNBC Africa -
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian equities recap

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Press Update (27th March 2020)

APO APO -
Download logoAs of the last update sent on Wednesday 25th March 2020: There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital. All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition. All patients that were undergoing investigations at isolation centre have tested negative. There is 1 patient being tested. There are 190 persons in quarantine in four locations; Perseverance, Roche Caiman, Beau Vallon and Baie Lazare
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Two Deaths from Coronavirus in Western Cape

APO APO -
Download logoThis morning, we wake South Africans up with the news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19. These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital. We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirm. COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday's number and have tipped the 1000 mark.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: All land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone

APO APO -
Download logo"I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision. This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review".         President Julius Maada Bio Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Ethiopian Airlines just shipped in to Sierra Leone Jack Ma’s promise of essential medical supplies for COVID-19

APO APO -
Ethiopian Airlines just shipped in to Sierra Leone Jack Ma's promise of essential medical supplies for COVID-19. This is part of Jack Ma's effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved