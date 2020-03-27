Coronavirus – Kenya: Mass Testing for Coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Starting Sunday March 29th, Ministry of Health, Kenya will embark on mass testing of over 2000 persons, who arrived in the country since March 22, 2020, and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and government facilities”.

