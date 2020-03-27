APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Mass Testing for Coronavirus

By Africa Press Office

Starting Sunday March 29th, Ministry of Health, Kenya will embark on mass testing of over 2000 persons, who arrived in the country since March 22, 2020, and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and government facilities”. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

