Coronavirus – Nigeria: 65 confirmed cases as at 8:35 pm 26th March

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As at 8:35 pm 26th March, there are
3 discharged 1 death
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 11 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).