Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVI0-19 Coronavirus – 26 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Nine (9) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty (50).

Five (5) travellers who arrived from Dubai and were isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and was isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from the Netherlands and who is also a contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller and has been isolated Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who have been isolated

All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country wlll be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

The cooperation of Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated, as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

