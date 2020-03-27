APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Overview and situation analysis

By APO

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas.  According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000.  Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed by Spain and United Kingdom; and the epidemic does not show signs of slowing down in most places.  Transmission varies from one place to another, and is highly influenced by response measures adopted by each country.  Almost all countries have registered confirmed cases, with the rate of infection rising rapidly, and further restrictive measures being taken. According to WHO, Europe remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant increase in numbers and community transmission of new infections.

Community transmission is now occurring to different degrees on all continents. Containment remains a major challenge worldwide and countries are gradually implementing stricter measures.    

Flight bookings and arrivals into Seychelles have declined significantly and this is already showing signs of adverse impact on the local economy. However, with the outbreak escalating globally, there is a possibility of having new cases of COVID-19 amongst passengers who have already arrived in Seychelles.   

Seychelles needs to continue focusing its resources on dealing with the current situation locally and mitigating the impact of the outbreak on its citizens.

Revised travel measures

With immediate effect until further notice:

Any passenger arriving from ANY country (except returning Seychellois citizens) will NOT be allowed to enter Seychelles. In the event that a person who has been to ANY country (except returning Seychellois citizens) arrives in Seychelles, he/she will not be allowed entry and the carrier airline or vessel will be responsible for the immediate return of the passenger. All Seychellois citizens returning from ANY country will be subjected to additional health screening and placed under obligatory quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival. All airlines with inbound flights for Seychelles, are directed not to board any passengers or crew (except returning Seychellois citizens) from ANY country. Any person arriving in Seychelles by sea from any marine vessel (except returning Seychellois citizens) will not be allowed to disembark. All travelers should monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Seychelles and seek medical attention promptly if feeling unwell, and also inform their doctor of their travel history and possible contacts. A foreign national who requires to enter Seychelles for any special mission has to obtain written permission from the Public Health Commissioner prior to leaving the country of origin. The following measures still apply All Seychelles citizens and residents are banned from travelling abroad, effective as of Monday 23rd March 2020, for a period of 30 days. All foreign workers holding a Seychelles GOP are not allowed to return until further notice. No new GOPs are to be issued. All Seychellois nationals who are presently in countries which have imposed a ban on international travel are strongly advised to comply with local preventive measures, including social distancing, being implemented in those particular countries and to avoid any travel or other movement that increases their risk of getting infected.  As of 10th March 2020, all cruise ships are not allowed entry into Seychelles’ waters until further notice.  In addition to cruise ships, all leisure boats are not allowed entry into Seychelles’ waters until further notice.   All boat and pleasure craft excursions and activities must be scaled down.  WHO continues to emphasise the need for countries to be aggressive in enhancing preparedness and respond to cases, and to take all mitigating measures required, without creating panic.  Seychelles continues to reinforce its outbreak preparedness and response plan.  The Department of Health wishes to thank all partners and stakeholders for their support and understanding. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department Of Health, Seychelles.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 65 confirmed cases as at 8:35 pm 26th March
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVI0-19 Coronavirus – 26 March 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
Leading Woman's Summit

#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

Reuters -
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

CNBC Africa -
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kaspersky supports healthcare institutions amid COVID-19 pandemic with free full featured product licenses for six months

APO APO -

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) announces free availability of its core endpoint security products for medical organisations, in order to help them stay protected from cyberthreats during the pandemic. The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.

Continuity of operations and data

Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVI0-19 Coronavirus – 26 March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

Nine (9) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty (50).

Five (5) travellers who arrived from Dubai and were isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and was isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from the Netherlands and who is also a contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller and has been isolated Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who have been isolated

<

Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 65 confirmed cases as at 8:35 pm 26th March

APO APO -
Download logo

As at 8:35 pm 26th March, there are  

3 discharged 1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 11 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Map of African Countries with COVID-19 cases (27 March 2020 – 9:00 am EAT)

APO APO -

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/c466af3aaa8328e

Map of African Countries with COVID-19 cases (27 March 2020 - 9:00 am EAT)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved