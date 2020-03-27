APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: All land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone

By APO

“I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision.

This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review”.        

President Julius Maada Bio

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

