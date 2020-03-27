Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: All land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision.

This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review”.

President Julius Maada Bio

