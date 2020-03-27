Coronavirus – South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Embarks on a Massive Recruitment Drive to Fight Against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has embarked on a massive recruitment drive to ensure that there is enough capacity in the province to deal with the anticipated rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

People in the following fields; medical officers, nursing, operational managers, pharmacy, physiotherapy, radiography, speech and audiology therapy are called upon to offer their skills to help contain and mitigate against the Coronavirus.

The GDoH has launched a digital platform called e-Recruitment. The system will assist to speed-up the recruitment of qualified health personnel.

As the work to stop the further spreading of Corona virus intensifies, additional capacity across the board will be required and as such all available health professionals are called upon to take up this opportunity to make a meaningful contribution.

Applications can be made online on www.healthjobs.co.za where all positions are advertised. The domain is up and running and new positions will be loaded as and when the need arise during this period.

