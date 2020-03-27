Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms first deaths due to Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19.

These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital.

We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1000 mark.

