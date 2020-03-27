Coronavirus – Uganda: 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed bringing the total to 23 cases in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed bringing the total to 23 cases in Uganda.

Out of 227 samples run today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, 222 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Details will follow in a press release to be issued in the morning.

