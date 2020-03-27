APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed bringing the total to 23 cases in Uganda

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers

On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?

It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Can Solve Ventilator Shortages During Coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink. Hospitals are already running out of basic supplies like masks, eye gear, gowns and ventilators. Ventilators are key in helping keep people with the most severe cases of
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed bringing the total to 23 cases in Uganda.

Out of 227 samples run today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, 222 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Details will follow in a press release to be issued in the morning.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government Releases 10 Billion Naira Grant to Lagos State
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 27 March 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
Videos

The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

CNBC Africa -
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

CNBC Africa -
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian equities recap

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 27 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoFour (4) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isolated • One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and who has been isolated • Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who were detected through tracing and isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, a
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government Releases 10 Billion Naira Grant to Lagos State

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Federal Government has released 10billion Naira grant to Lagos State to increase its capacity to respond to the COVID19 outbreak.  This was made known by the Honorable Minister of Health,  Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a press briefing held at the Ministry's Headquarters today, 27th March 2020. The Minister said, the sum of 5 billion Naira special intervention fund had also been released to NCDC to equip, expand and provide personnel to its faci
Read more

Declaration by the High Representative Joseph Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, on the situation in Libya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe European Union and its Member States regret that the fighting has increased in Libya despite the international calls for a humanitarian truce to help contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The challenging circumstances created by the Coronavirus pandemic make the need to halt the fighting in Tripoli and across the country even more urgent. We strongly condemn any attack against civilian population. We urge all t
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Embarks on a Massive Recruitment Drive to Fight Against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has embarked on a massive recruitment drive to ensure that there is enough capacity in the province to deal with the anticipated rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. People in the following fields; medical officers, nursing, operational managers, pharmacy, physiotherapy, radiography, speech and audiology therapy are called upon to offer their skills to help contain and mitigate against the Coronavirus. The GDoH h
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved