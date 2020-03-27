APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

By APO

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new cases of COVID-19 in Uganda. This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 18.

The 4 new confirmed cases include:

1. A 31 year old male who arrived from Dubai on 20th March 2020 and is currently under quarantine. He presented with signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

2. A 29 year old male who arrived from United Kingdom via Netherlands and Is currently under quarantine. He presented with signs and symptoms of nausea, cough and fever.

3. A 48 year old female who arrived from the United States of America via Istanbul and is currently under quarantine. She presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19; cough and flu.

4. A 55 year old male arrived from Afghanistan on 26th March 2020 and is currently under quarantine. He presented with signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

All the previously confirmed 14 cases are in stable clinical condition and feeding well at Entebbe Grade 8, Mulago National Specialized Hospital and Adjurnani General Hospital.

To date, a total 1,184 are under follow up; 811 of these are under institutional quarantine while 373 are under self-quarantine. A total of 1,517 high risk travelers have completed their 14 days of follow up and have been issued with certificates of completion of the rnandatory quarantine.

COVID-19 presents with the following signs and symptoms; running nose (flu), cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. To report any suspected cases of COVID-19, call the Ministry of Health toll free lines on 919, 0800-100-066, 0800-203-033 or 0800-303-033.

In the same vein, the Ministry continues to appeal to the general Pub. te remaln calm and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters and if nyou have flu like sympto Is, cover your nose and rnouth with a mask.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

