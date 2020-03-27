Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry would like to report that today the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for COVID-19. More details on these cases to be given later.

Among the 65 samples tested today, was the repeat test for the sample from the individual whom we reported previously as having received an inconclusive. result. Today, he tested Negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.

The Ministry would also like to advise the nation that the third case we reported yesterday was today admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital. He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The table below summarises the number of COVID-19 tests conducted by the National Microbiology Reference Laborato to date and the results.

Tests conducted

165

COVID-19 Positive

5

COVID-19 Ne ative

159

Inconclusive result

Today, the third meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.

According to WHO, as of the 25th March 2020, more than 410 000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 18 000 deaths have been reported globally. The European region has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths of more than 220 000 and 1 1 000 respectively.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19 and practice good personal hygiene including.

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: 2019.

