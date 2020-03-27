APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

By APO

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Ministry would like to report that today the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for COVID-19. More details on these cases to be given later.

Among the 65 samples tested today, was the repeat test for the sample from the individual whom we reported previously as having received an inconclusive. result. Today, he tested Negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.

The Ministry would also like to advise the nation that the third case we reported yesterday was today admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital. He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The table below summarises the number of COVID-19 tests conducted by the National Microbiology Reference Laborato to date and the results.

Tests conducted

165

COVID-19 Positive

5

COVID-19 Ne ative

159

Inconclusive result

Today, the third meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.

According to WHO, as of the 25th March 2020, more than 410 000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 18 000 deaths have been reported globally. The European region has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths of more than 220 000 and 1 1 000 respectively.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19 and practice good personal hygiene including.

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Statement by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (March 26, 2020)
Next articleMap of African Countries with COVID-19 cases (27 March 2020 – 9:00 am EAT)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
Leading Woman's Summit

#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

Reuters -
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

CNBC Africa -
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kaspersky supports healthcare institutions amid COVID-19 pandemic with free full featured product licenses for six months

APO APO -

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) announces free availability of its core endpoint security products for medical organisations, in order to help them stay protected from cyberthreats during the pandemic. The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.

Continuity of operations and data

Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVI0-19 Coronavirus – 26 March 2020

APO APO -
Download logo

Nine (9) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty (50).

Five (5) travellers who arrived from Dubai and were isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and was isolated upon arrival One (1) traveller who arrived from the Netherlands and who is also a contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller and has been isolated Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who have been isolated

<

Read more

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Overview and situation analysis

APO APO -
Download logo

As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas.  According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000.  Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed by Spain and United Kingdom; and the epidemic does not show signs of slowing down in most places.  Transmission varies from one place t

Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 65 confirmed cases as at 8:35 pm 26th March

APO APO -
Download logo

As at 8:35 pm 26th March, there are  

3 discharged 1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 11 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved