APO

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) calls for increased support for displaced amidst deteriorating humanitarian crisis, emergence of COVID-19 in Burkina Faso

By APO

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market review

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact financial markets across the globe, Nkechi Ezugha, a Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa the bank for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Amid the current COVID-19 outbreak in Burkina Faso – the country most affected by the crisis in West Africa – the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is increasingly concerned about the impact the disease could have on those already severely impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

IOM is scaling up its response, recently providing 100 emergency shelters to some 700 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Malian asylum seekers in the north of the country. Many of those forced to flee from violence in Mali in 2019 and 2020 have been doubly displaced since seeking refuge in Burkina Faso last year.

“We are concerned that increased displacement creates a fertile ground for more tensions among the population and leads to a spill-over of the conflict in new areas,” said Abibatou Wane, IOM Burkina Faso Chief of Mission.

“Furthermore, poor hygiene conditions in displacement sites severely increase the risk that COVID-19 may spread within displaced communities,” added Wane.

Burkina Faso has reported 152 cases of COVID-19, and four deaths, since the disease reached its territory. Thus far, no COVID-19 case has been reported in any displacement site.

In its 2020 response plan, IOM appealed for USD 30 million to provide immediate assistance to populations in northern Burkina Faso. The Organization has already begun to provide emergency shelters and psychosocial support in the Centre Nord, Sahel and Nord regions.

According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview, 5.2 million people are affected by the crisis in Burkina Faso and some 2.2 million people need assistance. The humanitarian community requires USD 312 million to meet the needs of the 1.8 million people targeted in this interagency response.

A deadly attack earlier this month (07/03) in the northern villages of Barga, Dinguila-Peulh and Ramdolla-Peulh left 43 people dead and seven severely wounded. Many others fled – displaced to Ouahigouya, the region’s capital.

Nearly three weeks after that attack, more than 6,000 people from surrounding villages today also are displaced. This number comes on top of the almost 52,000 internally displaced persons registered in the region by the country’s National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation.

An additional 3,000 persons are expected to arrive in Ouahigouya in coming days.

“Despite collective advocacy efforts, the necessary additional resources are yet to be made available to implement life-saving interventions in Ouahiguya,” warned Wane.

The majority of IDPs in the region do not have relatives in the affected areas and lack access to housing in host communities. They are seeking shelter among populations already struggling to meet their own basic needs. There is an urgent need for food, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, health and psychosocial support, and protection activities.

“People who fled their villages and the frontline of the conflict are now living in dire conditions in the temporary collective site in Ouahigouya and surrounding host communities,” Wane concluded.

To face this current situation, local and national authorities have identified a temporary site to host the newcomers. With over 780,000 IDPs recorded nation-wide, it is of utmost importance that national partners working with IOM invest in collective site management, social cohesion and community stabilization.

This support is made possible thanks to the United States Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Previous articleHow COVID-19 impacts food security in SSA
Next articleMoody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

News

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

Reuters -
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC

CNBC Africa -
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
Read more
Coronavirus

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Somalia: Third case of Coronavirus disease confirmed in Somalia

article APO -
Download logo

Somalia confirms the third case of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The affected person is a foreign at Aden Abdulle International Airport (Helene Compound) in Mogadisho.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 27 March 2020, 09:15 Hr

APO APO -
Download logo

As at the morning of 27 March 2020, a total of fifty-eight (58) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-four (54) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and wil

Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Message

APO APO -
Download logo

In my morning virtual meeting with members of the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee, I have learnt of the progress each of the 7 sub-committees are undertaking in the prevention and containment work of the virus nationally.

Considering the number of cases has now increased to 16 and to withstand the shocks that Ethiopia is also facing due to global COVID-19 challenges, I have given the following directions and additional measures:

As of this afternoo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a virtual meeting with the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee

APO APO -
Download logo

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a virtual meeting with the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee to discuss progress and provide additional direction and measures in the prevention and containment COVID-19.

Considering that the number of positive cases has increased to a total of 16 as at March 27, 2020 and to ensure that these numbers do not increase exponentially, the Federal government has been taking heightened precautions to ensure that enough preventative measures

Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved