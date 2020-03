Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 3,977 cases, 117 deaths, and 286 recoveries

Download logoPress Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country and Response Measures as at 28th March, 2020: Fellow Kenyans, Welcome to the daily updates on the current status of Coronavirus disease outbreak in Kenya. In the last twenty-four hours, a total of eighty-one (81) samples from suspected cases of Coronavirus have been analyzed in our various laboratories. Out of the 81 samples we have received confirmation of seven (7) people who have tested positive for the Coronavi