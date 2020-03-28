APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Communique of the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Teleconference on COVID-19, Held on 26 March 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Fell Dangerously Behind In Coronavirus Testing

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Arica, in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union, convened a teleconference of the Bureau of the African Union Heads of State and Government, ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit video-teleconference on 26 March 2020.

The Bureau of the African Union Heads of State and Government is chaired by President Ramaphosa and consists of: His Excellency, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of the Republic of Mali, His Excellency, President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and His Excellency, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr John Nkengasong, also participated in the teleconference.

In his opening remarks, President Ramaphosa emphasised that a continental coordinated response was more important than ever before in order to arrest the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the development and spread of the COVID-19 has stretched public health systems beyond limits and caused an enormous global economic, social and humanitarian meltdown.

President Ramaphosa underscored the fact that poverty, poor sanitation, an existing disease burden, overstretched health systems and extreme urban population density mean that the pandemic could explode in an even more catastrophic way than has been seen thus far in Africa. Hence the need for urgent action in order to stem the tide. President Ramaphosa emphasised that the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and all health institutions should direct their efforts at stopping the spread of the virus.

The Bureau received a briefing from Dr John Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who stated that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health disaster. Dr. Nkengasong stated that the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across the world, affecting 175 countries, with 470 000 confirmed cases and claiming more than 21,000 lives. He noted that 46 African countries have reported a combined total of 2,746 infections, 72 deaths, and 210 recoveries. He warned that the pandemic could explode in poor countries in an even more catastrophic way than has been seen elsewhere thus far.

The Bureau expressed grave concern about the rising local infections, in the context densely populated human settlements on the African continent.

Consequently, the Bureau underscored the importance of coordination across the continent and the necessity to exchange credible and real time information about the spread of the virus. The Bureau agreed to establish a continental anti-COVID-19 Fund to which member states of the Bureau agreed to immediately contribute US $12, 5 million as seed funding. African Union Member States, the international community and philanthropic entities are urged to contribute to this fund.

The Bureau noted the critical role of the CDC, and its under-funding. In this regard Member States of the Bureau agreed to contribute an amount of $4.5 million towards boosting the capacity of the CDC.

The Bureau expressed concern about the possible shortages of medicines and vaccines as factories close or countries retain supplies for their own consumption. In this regard, the Bureau underscored the vital importance of coordinating efforts to increase global production and improve the availability of medical products and equipment.

Given the limited health infrastructure in Africa and the reality that most of the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies consumed on the continent are imported, the Bureau called on the international community to encourage open trade corridors, especially for pharmaceuticals and other health supplies.

The Bureau urged the G20 to immediately provide African countries with medical equipment, testing kits, protective gear to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Bureau urged G20 countries to provide an effective economic stimulus package that includes relief and deferred payments. In this regard, the Bureau called for the waiver of all interest payments on bilateral and multilateral debt, and the possible extension of the waiver to the medium term, in order to provide immediate fiscal space and liquidity to governments.

The Bureau also urges the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank and other regional institutions to use all the instruments available in their arsenal to help mitigate against the scourge and provide relief to vital sectors of African economies and communities.

The Bureau expressed support and appreciation for endeavors of the Committee of African Health Ministers and paid tribute to the courageous efforts of all medical and health care officials on the continent engaged in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau urge all citizens of Africa to abide by national measures implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Member States of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government expressed their deepest appreciation to the Chairperson of the Bureau, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa for his timely convening of the meeting in order to develop a coordinated African response to curb and reverse the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Africa.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government agreed to remain seized of this matter.

End.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed ...
Read more
Coronavirus

Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 and South Africa's downgrade to junk will truly test South African financial markets.
Read more
Coronavirus

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

CNBC Africa -
The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.

CNBC Africa -
“These people don’t have the good will and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020. This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country. Out of 225 samples run today, 218 samples have tested negative for COVID-19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – Seychelles: New Case of COVID-19 Detected (28 March 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis evening a person who is presently in quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel quarantine facility, in Beau Vallon, was tested positive for the COVID 19. The person is a Seychellois who arrived from Manchester, UK, on 22nd March by Qatar Airways QR 678 through Doha. He started having fever today 28th March 2020. He has been transferred to the isolation treatment center at the family hospital in PerseveranceDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.
Read more

Coronavirus – Botswana: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCoronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020: Number of Quarantined         1753 Number of Suspected Cases  259 Number of Negative Results  90 Number of Positive Results   0 Awaiting Results        169Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 28 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance. The figures below summarise the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe. Today, 6 samples were tested at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and all tested negative for COVID-19. Cumulative Tests Conducted: 194  COVID-19 Negative: 187 COVID-19 Positive: 7 COVID-19 Deaths: 1 The Ministry continues
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved