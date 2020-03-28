Coronavirus – Botswana: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020:

Number of Quarantined 1753 Number of Suspected Cases 259 Number of Negative Results 90 Number of Positive Results 0 Awaiting Results 169

