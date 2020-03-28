Coronavirus – Cameroon: Active search for suspected COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Public Health invites people who arrived to Cameroon by air since March 10, all flights combined, to urgently call the following numbers, to be tested for COVID-19:

– 1510 – 677 89 93 69 – 677 89 43 64 – 677 89 76 44 – 677 90 01 57

In any event, he reserves the right to use the list of these passengers to ensure their identification and tracing by the teams of the Ministry of Public Health, with a view to test them in laboratories approved for this purpose.

Furthermore, respect and compliance with the prescribed barrier measures remain the most effective option for limiting the spread of the virus.

