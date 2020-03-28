APO

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Radio announcement (27 March 2020)

Africa Press Office

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. MANAOUDA Malachie, hereby informs the populations of the city of Douala, that from April 2 to 7, 2020, he will be organizing coast active search operation for cases within the population as part of the response against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Community Health Workers will visit households to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention measures and identify those at risk of developing the disease, in order to have them tested by specialized teams.

The Minister of Public Health invites the populations of the city of Douala to join in this operation to combat the coronavirus which will be carried out under the supervision of the Governor of the littoral Region. He also reminds the populations of the importance of respecting preventive measures, including regular hand washing with soap and water and limiting movements out of homes.- –

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

