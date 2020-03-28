Coronavirus – Seychelles: New Case of COVID-19 Detected (28 March 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This evening a person who is presently in quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel quarantine facility, in Beau Vallon, was tested positive for the COVID 19. The person is a Seychellois who arrived from Manchester, UK, on 22nd March by Qatar Airways QR 678 through Doha.

He started having fever today 28th March 2020. He has been transferred to the isolation treatment center at the family hospital in Perseverance

