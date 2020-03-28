Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020:

Zero case of COVID-19

719 persons quarantined from 4th February 2020 to date 383 persons haue been released from quarantine 336 persons currently quarantined 66 of quarantined persons are self quarantined. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.