Coronavirus – Uganda: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020. This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country. Out of 225 samples run today, 218 samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.