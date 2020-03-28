Coronavirus – Zambia: 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health of Zambia has in the last 24 hours confirmed 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28.

3 of the new cases have history of travel to Pakistan while the other 3 are contacts of confirmed cases

